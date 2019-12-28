Contrasting Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) & CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) and CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Citizens & Northern pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. CVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. CVB Financial pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens & Northern has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CVB Financial has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens & Northern and CVB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens & Northern 24.60% 10.18% 1.54% CVB Financial 38.37% 10.45% 1.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.9% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of CVB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of CVB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citizens & Northern and CVB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens & Northern $68.93 million 4.93 $22.01 million N/A N/A CVB Financial $405.34 million 7.44 $152.00 million $1.24 17.36

CVB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens & Northern.

Risk and Volatility

Citizens & Northern has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVB Financial has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Citizens & Northern and CVB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens & Northern 0 0 0 0 N/A CVB Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

CVB Financial has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.15%. Given CVB Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CVB Financial is more favorable than Citizens & Northern.

Summary

CVB Financial beats Citizens & Northern on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts. It also provides lending products comprising mortgage loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans, as well as commercial letters-of-credit. In addition, the company offers trust and financial management services consisting of administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans; investment management services; and a range of personal and commercial insurance products, as well as mutual funds, annuities, educational savings accounts, and other investment products through registered agents. Further, it reinsures credit and mortgage, life and accident, and health insurance products. The company operates 26 banking offices in Bradford, Cameron, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Sullivan, and Tioga counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Steuben County in New York; and a loan production office in Elmira, New York. Citizens & Northern Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. It also provides commercial lending products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; loans to finance the operating needs of wholesale dairy farm operations, cattle feeders, livestock raisers, and farmers; lease financing services for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans that are secured by owner-occupied and investor owned properties; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers various specialized services, such as cash management systems for monitoring cash flow, a credit card program for merchants, courier pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfer, and online account access. Further, it provides trust and investment-related services to customers through its CitizensTrust Division, such as fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. The company's customers consist primarily of small to mid-sized businesses and individuals located in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 68 banking centers and 3 trust office locations. CVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

