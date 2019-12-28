Contrasting DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) & Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) and DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.7% of Appian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of DIRTT Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.0% of Appian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Appian and DIRTT Environmental, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Appian 1 4 1 0 2.00 DIRTT Environmental 0 0 1 0 3.00

Appian presently has a consensus target price of $36.18, suggesting a potential downside of 4.10%. DIRTT Environmental has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 146.91%. Given DIRTT Environmental’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DIRTT Environmental is more favorable than Appian.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Appian and DIRTT Environmental’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appian $226.74 million 11.17 -$49.45 million ($0.80) -47.16 DIRTT Environmental N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DIRTT Environmental has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Appian.

Profitability

This table compares Appian and DIRTT Environmental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appian -20.80% -61.04% -20.99% DIRTT Environmental N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DIRTT Environmental beats Appian on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include business process management systems, dynamic case management, digital process automation, and low-code development. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, life sciences, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

DIRTT Environmental Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F. Smed in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

