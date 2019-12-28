Contrasting Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) and Banco Bradesco (NASDAQ:BAK)

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Green Plains Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.6%. Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Green Plains Partners pays out 119.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Banco Bradesco pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Green Plains Partners has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Green Plains Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Green Plains Partners has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Green Plains Partners and Banco Bradesco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Plains Partners $100.75 million 3.21 $55.68 million $1.59 8.79 Banco Bradesco $18.79 billion 0.32 $773.65 million $1.97 7.59

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Green Plains Partners. Banco Bradesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Plains Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Green Plains Partners and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Plains Partners 53.01% -57.70% 38.17% Banco Bradesco 0.41% 3.51% 0.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Green Plains Partners and Banco Bradesco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Plains Partners 0 2 0 0 2.00 Banco Bradesco 0 1 0 0 2.00

Green Plains Partners currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.87%. Banco Bradesco has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.27%. Given Green Plains Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Green Plains Partners is more favorable than Banco Bradesco.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.8% of Green Plains Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Green Plains Partners beats Banco Bradesco on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land. Green Plains Holdings LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. Green Plains Partners LP is a subsidiary of Green Plains Inc.

About Banco Bradesco

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, United States and Europe, Mexico, Vinyls. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers. The Polyolefins segment produces and sells polyethylene and polypropylene. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells polypropylene in the United States and Europe. The Mexico segment produces and sells ethylene, high-density polyethylene, and low-density polyethylene in Mexico. The Vinyls segment produces and sells polyvinyl chloride and caustic soda. The company also manufactures, trades in, imports, and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene Petroquímica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

