Contrasting Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) & Stryker (NASDAQ:SYK)

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) and Stryker (NYSE:SYK) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Luminex pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Stryker pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Luminex pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Stryker pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Luminex has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Stryker has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Luminex has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryker has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Luminex and Stryker, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminex 1 1 1 0 2.00 Stryker 0 4 16 0 2.80

Luminex presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.22%. Stryker has a consensus target price of $218.99, indicating a potential upside of 4.01%. Given Luminex’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Luminex is more favorable than Stryker.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Luminex and Stryker’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminex $315.82 million 3.28 $18.51 million $0.48 47.92 Stryker $13.60 billion 5.79 $3.55 billion $7.31 28.80

Stryker has higher revenue and earnings than Luminex. Stryker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luminex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.4% of Luminex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of Stryker shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Luminex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Stryker shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Luminex and Stryker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminex -2.93% -2.38% -2.06% Stryker 23.55% 25.33% 11.37%

Summary

Stryker beats Luminex on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market. The company also provides MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; SYNCT data management software solutions; TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays; IDEAS, an image analysis software; and xTAG assays and products to identify the causative agent for respiratory and gastrointestinal infections, as well as IVD kits for cystic fibrosis genotyping and pharmacogenetic assays used to profile genetic mutations related to drug metabolism. In addition, it offers MultiCode assays and products comprising HSV 1&2 assays, and other products to detect infectious agents in clinical samples; ARIES cassettes that are self-contained assay consumables, such as ARIES HSV 1&2 assays, ARIES FLU A/B and RSV assays, ARIES group A strep assays, ARIES bordetella assays, ARIES GBS assay, and ARIES C. difficile assays; and VERIGENE test cartridges, as well as operates as an original equipment manufacturer of custom reagents and instrumentation. The company serves pharmaceutical companies, clinical laboratories, and research and medical institutions. Luminex Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment provides neurotechnology products that include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, such as synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. It also provides spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems for use in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The company sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 80 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

