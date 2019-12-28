Contrasting Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit (OTCMKTS:PRLE) & Taubman Centers (OTCMKTS:TCO)

Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit (OTCMKTS:PRLE) and Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.6% of Taubman Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 70.3% of Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.0% of Taubman Centers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit and Taubman Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit 9.81% 5.62% 1.96% Taubman Centers 39.45% -96.44% 5.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit and Taubman Centers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit $17.18 million 0.03 $1.32 million N/A N/A Taubman Centers $640.87 million 2.91 $83.49 million $3.83 7.95

Taubman Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit and Taubman Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit 0 0 0 0 N/A Taubman Centers 1 6 1 0 2.00

Taubman Centers has a consensus target price of $45.86, indicating a potential upside of 50.60%. Given Taubman Centers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Taubman Centers is more favorable than Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit.

Risk and Volatility

Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taubman Centers has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taubman Centers beats Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit

Paragon Real Estate Equity and Investment Trust does not have significant operations. It primarily focuses on searching for and reviewing real estate opportunities, including land development, retail, office, industrial, hotel, other real estate investment and operating companies, and joint venture investments. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas with an additional office in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry. Founded in 1950, Taubman is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. Taubman Asia, founded in 2005, is headquartered in Hong Kong.

