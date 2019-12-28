Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLRS. TheStreet upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Bradesco Corretora reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the third quarter worth about $11,266,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 512.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after buying an additional 926,522 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the third quarter worth about $109,000.

Shares of VLRS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 225,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,240. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

