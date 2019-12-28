Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. Core Laboratories posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ABN Amro lowered Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $48.00 target price on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth $50,000.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $36.61 and a 52 week high of $75.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.98.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

