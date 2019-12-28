Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 70.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.6%.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of OFC stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.40. 336,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,542. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $30.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $159.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OFC. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $58,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,807,634.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.93 per share, for a total transaction of $30,248.19. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,748 shares of company stock worth $135,074. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.