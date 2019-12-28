Cortex (CTXC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.66 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cortex has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0645 or 0.00000882 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, DragonEX, Ethfinex and UEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00184324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.17 or 0.01260020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025824 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00119508 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cortex Token Profile

Cortex’s genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain.

Cortex Token Trading

Cortex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, DEx.top, Bithumb, DragonEX, DDEX, CoinEx, CoinTiger, UEX, OKEx, BitForex, Huobi and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

