COS Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5,348.00 (COS)

COS (CURRENCY:COS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, COS has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. COS has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $5,348.00 worth of COS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COS token can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get COS alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.76 or 0.05897380 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029797 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035754 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001893 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00001209 BTC.

COS Profile

COS (CRYPTO:COS) is a token. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. COS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 175,001,235 tokens. The Reddit community for COS is /r/COSSio. COS’s official Twitter account is @cosscrypto. The official website for COS is coss.io.

Buying and Selling COS

COS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.