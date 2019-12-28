COTI Price Down 5% Over Last Week (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges. COTI has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $449,392.00 worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, COTI has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get COTI alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013644 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00186664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.44 or 0.01297074 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00119644 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,975,856 coins. The official website for COTI is coti.io. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork. COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.