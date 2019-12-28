Counterparty Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.92 Million (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Counterparty has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $70.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Counterparty coin can currently be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00020435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Zaif, Tux Exchange, Bittrex and Poloniex. In the last seven days, Counterparty has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,326.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.40 or 0.02842193 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00514106 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000487 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000403 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Counterparty

Counterparty (CRYPTO:XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,398 coins. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org.

Buying and Selling Counterparty

Counterparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif, Tux Exchange, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

