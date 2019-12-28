CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) Short Interest Up 15.4% in December

CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the November 28th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPAH traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.96. 28,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. CounterPath has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25.

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. CounterPath had a negative return on equity of 119.27% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CounterPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CounterPath stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.47% of CounterPath worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CounterPath Company Profile

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

