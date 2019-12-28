Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVA shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Covanta in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Covanta in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Covanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Covanta by 22.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Covanta by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Covanta by 9.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Covanta by 2.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,148,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,576,000 after purchasing an additional 22,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Covanta stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Covanta has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $18.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.20, a PEG ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Covanta had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Covanta will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Covanta’s payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

