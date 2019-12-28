Cred (LBA) Trading 8.4% Higher This Week

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. Cred has a total market cap of $13.00 million and approximately $671,439.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cred token can now be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, DDEX, Bilaxy and UEX. In the last seven days, Cred has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013644 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00186664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.44 or 0.01297074 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00119644 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,523,897 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io.

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io, IDEX, OKEx, Kyber Network, UEX, Huobi, Bibox and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

