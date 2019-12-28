CREDIT Achieves Market Capitalization of $131,010.00 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $131,010.00 and approximately $19,978.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CREDIT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex. Over the last week, CREDIT has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00066525 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000085 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

