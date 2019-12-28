Credits Reaches 1-Day Volume of $427,277.00 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Credits token can now be purchased for $0.0721 or 0.00000985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, COSS, WazirX and IDEX. Over the last week, Credits has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $13.40 million and $427,277.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036000 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000266 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,344 tokens. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en.

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, Tidex, COSS, Mercatox, WazirX, LBank, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

