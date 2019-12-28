Credits Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.06 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last week, Credits has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $13.06 million and $395,540.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits token can currently be bought for $0.0702 or 0.00000947 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, Mercatox and WazirX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00035941 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000274 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,344 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en.

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, LBank, Tidex, WazirX, COSS, Kucoin, IDEX, Mercatox and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

