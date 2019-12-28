Critical Analysis: Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) and China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. (NASDAQ:CNTF)

China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. (NASDAQ:CNTF) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. and Repay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. N/A N/A N/A Repay N/A -15.32% -12.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. and Repay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. $46.81 million 0.05 -$9.33 million N/A N/A Repay N/A N/A $1.52 million ($0.14) -104.14

Repay has lower revenue, but higher earnings than China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech..

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. and Repay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. 0 0 0 0 N/A Repay 0 0 5 0 3.00

Repay has a consensus price target of $16.80, suggesting a potential upside of 15.23%. Given Repay’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Repay is more favorable than China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Repay shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. has a beta of 3.14, meaning that its share price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repay has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech.

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited engages in the original design and development of specialized mobile handsets for consumers and enterprises in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Mobile Phone Business and Real Estate segments. The company offers handset design services through outsourcing of EMS providers who engage in assembly and manufacturing operations; and offer testing services of the assembled printed circuit boards, systems, and subsystems for Chinese mobile handset brand owners and international mobile handset brand owners. It also provides feature phones, smart phones, ruggedized phones, wireless modules, smart pads, and wireless software and applications, as well as other electronic components, such as industrial wireless devices. In addition, the company sells mobile handset products under the Tecface, 17FOX, and MOBIFOX brands. Further, it owns, develops, operates, and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions. The company was formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition, Ltd. and changed its name to Repay Holdings Corporation in July 2019. Repay Holdings Corporation was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

