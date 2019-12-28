Critical Comparison: Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) vs. Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP)

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.2% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Foamix Pharmaceuticals and Happiness Biotech Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals $3.60 million 57.00 -$74.16 million ($1.70) -1.97 Happiness Biotech Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Happiness Biotech Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Foamix Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Foamix Pharmaceuticals and Happiness Biotech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals -2,115.11% -100.58% -81.39% Happiness Biotech Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals and Happiness Biotech Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Happiness Biotech Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Foamix Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $15.40, suggesting a potential upside of 359.70%. Given Foamix Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Foamix Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Happiness Biotech Group.

Summary

Foamix Pharmaceuticals beats Happiness Biotech Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea. The company's product pipeline includes FCD105 and FMX109 for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX110 for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; LEO Pharma A/S; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis plc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Happiness Biotech Group Company Profile

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products made of Lucidum spore powder and others in the People's Republic of China. It also offers edible fungi. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

