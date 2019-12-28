Critical Comparison: Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) versus Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) and Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cimarex Energy and Jagged Peak Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimarex Energy 21.13% 13.02% 6.70% Jagged Peak Energy 29.01% 9.85% 4.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cimarex Energy and Jagged Peak Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimarex Energy 0 9 9 0 2.50 Jagged Peak Energy 0 7 7 0 2.50

Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus price target of $67.67, suggesting a potential upside of 30.35%. Jagged Peak Energy has a consensus price target of $10.58, suggesting a potential upside of 25.84%. Given Cimarex Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cimarex Energy is more favorable than Jagged Peak Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.8% of Cimarex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of Jagged Peak Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Cimarex Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Jagged Peak Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cimarex Energy and Jagged Peak Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimarex Energy $2.34 billion 2.26 $791.85 million $7.40 7.01 Jagged Peak Energy $581.64 million 3.09 $165.46 million $0.64 13.14

Cimarex Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Jagged Peak Energy. Cimarex Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jagged Peak Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Cimarex Energy has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jagged Peak Energy has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cimarex Energy beats Jagged Peak Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions. The company also owned interests in 2,902 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells. Jagged Peak Energy Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

