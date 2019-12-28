Critical Comparison: SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) & Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) and Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get SAGE GRP PLC/GDR alerts:

0.1% of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SAGE GRP PLC/GDR and Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAGE GRP PLC/GDR $2.39 billion 4.70 $339.58 million $1.39 28.77 Hikma Pharmaceuticals $2.07 billion 3.01 $282.00 million $1.38 18.73

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR has higher revenue and earnings than Hikma Pharmaceuticals. Hikma Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SAGE GRP PLC/GDR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SAGE GRP PLC/GDR and Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAGE GRP PLC/GDR N/A N/A N/A Hikma Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SAGE GRP PLC/GDR and Hikma Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAGE GRP PLC/GDR 1 2 0 0 1.67 Hikma Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Summary

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR beats Hikma Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAGE GRP PLC/GDR

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities. The company serves customers ranging from start-ups to small and medium sized businesses, and mid-market companies. It operates in 23 countries across mainland Europe, Africa, Australia, Asia, and Latin America. The Sage Group plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals. The Generics segment develops and sells oral and other non-injectable generic products for retail market. The Branded segment develops, manufactures, and markets branded generics and in-licensed products to retail and hospital markets. The company offers products in various therapeutic areas, including respiratory, oncology, pain management, anti-infectives, cardiovascular, diabetes, and central nervous system. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE GRP PLC/GDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE GRP PLC/GDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.