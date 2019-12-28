Critical Contrast: 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) and SCWorx (NYSE:WORX)

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) and SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.5% of 500.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of SCWorx shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of 500.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of SCWorx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for 500.com and SCWorx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 500.com 0 0 0 0 N/A SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 500.com and SCWorx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 500.com $18.34 million 20.59 -$65.69 million N/A N/A SCWorx $150,000.00 135.37 -$14.59 million N/A N/A

SCWorx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 500.com.

Profitability

This table compares 500.com and SCWorx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 500.com -919.95% -58.07% -49.96% SCWorx N/A -310.82% -121.90%

Risk and Volatility

500.com has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCWorx has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

500.com beats SCWorx on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 500.com

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games. The company also operates a sports information portal and a mobile application, which offers real time soccer match information and data-driven soccer match predictions, as well as allows users to post free or pay-per-view contents, such as observations and analyses on the portal; and provides a pay-service, which offers users the ability to connect with independent sports experts to obtain information on specific sporting matches. In addition, it engages in the provision of lottery-related technologies, systems, and solutions to state-run lottery operators. Further, the company operates a platform to provide customers with online spot commodity trading for gold trade and delay products across PC and mobile devices. The company was formerly known as 500wan.com Limited and changed its name to 500.com Limited in October 2013. 500.com Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse. It also offers various software solutions and services, such as virtualized item master file repair, expansion, and automation; electronic medical record management, a module that integrates the advanced data attributes created in the item master to the electronic medical records; charge description master management(CDM), a module, which assists healthcare providers by integrating the CDM data into the workflow of the hospitals purchasing systems; contract management, a module that assists healthcare providers to establish a contract management system and to provide care to patients; request for proposal automation solution; rebate management; and data integration and warehousing, as well as solutions for integration of acquired businesses, which enables deployment of a virtual item master files. In addition, the company provides CageTix, a ticketing platform for mixed martial arts industry. The company is based in New York, New York.

