Critical Survey: Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) and China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY)

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) and China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Eutelsat Communications has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Shenhua Energy has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eutelsat Communications and China Shenhua Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eutelsat Communications N/A N/A N/A China Shenhua Energy 17.35% 10.45% 7.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eutelsat Communications and China Shenhua Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eutelsat Communications $1.48 billion 2.55 $382.55 million $1.65 9.85 China Shenhua Energy $39.91 billion 1.04 $6.67 billion $1.34 6.22

China Shenhua Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Eutelsat Communications. China Shenhua Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eutelsat Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of China Shenhua Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Eutelsat Communications and China Shenhua Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eutelsat Communications 0 1 1 0 2.50 China Shenhua Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00

Eutelsat Communications presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.08%. Given Eutelsat Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eutelsat Communications is more favorable than China Shenhua Energy.

Summary

China Shenhua Energy beats Eutelsat Communications on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications S.A., a private telecommunications satellite operator, engages in the design, establishment, operation, and maintenance of satellite telecommunications systems. The company offers broadcast and media services, including broadcasting services, such as video neighborhoods, dual reception, regional broadcasting, digital terrestrial television, and direct-to-home (DTH) services; high definition television and ultra-high definition services; smart services comprising connected television (TV), multiscreen delivery, and electronic program guide; and professional video services that include full-time or ad hoc capacity and services for broadcasting to homes equipped for DTH reception or connected to cable and IP networks. It also provides broadband services that include consumer and SOHO, and enterprise broadband services; corporate and carrier networks; mobility services for maritime and air access; and direct interconnection services for government. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat, HOTBIRD, KA-SAT, FRANSAT, Eutelsat Broadband, Tooway, IP Easy, and NewsSpotter brands. As of June 30, 2017, it operated 39 satellites in geostationary orbit that provided capacity to international telecommunications operators and broadcasting companies for television and radio broadcasting services, as well as for business telecommunications services, multimedia applications, and messaging and positioning services. The company serves broadcasters, video service providers, telecom operators, ISPs, and government agencies in France, Italy, the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, the Middle-East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. Eutelsat Communications S.A. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal, power, railway, port, shipping, and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had the recoverable coal reserves of 14.95 billion tones. Its Power segment generates and sells electric power to power grid companies. This segment generates electric power through coal, thermal, wind, water, and gas. The company's Railway segment provides railway transportation services. Its Port segment offers loading, transportation, and storage services. The company's Shipping segment provides shipment transportation services. Its Coal Chemical segment produces and sells methanol; and polyethylene and polypropylene, as well as other by-products. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Beijing, China. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is a subsidiary of Shenhua Group Corporation Limited.

