Critical Survey: Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) versus Generation Next Franchise Brands (NYSE:VEND)

Generation Next Franchise Brands (OTCMKTS:VEND) and Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Generation Next Franchise Brands and Evoqua Water Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Next Franchise Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Evoqua Water Technologies 0 4 2 1 2.57

Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus target price of $18.14, suggesting a potential downside of 3.80%. Given Evoqua Water Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Evoqua Water Technologies is more favorable than Generation Next Franchise Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Next Franchise Brands and Evoqua Water Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Next Franchise Brands -103.06% N/A -77.28% Evoqua Water Technologies -0.66% 8.53% 1.82%

Risk & Volatility

Generation Next Franchise Brands has a beta of -3.09, indicating that its share price is 409% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evoqua Water Technologies has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Generation Next Franchise Brands and Evoqua Water Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Next Franchise Brands $18.40 million 0.09 -$18.96 million N/A N/A Evoqua Water Technologies $1.44 billion 1.49 -$9.52 million $0.16 117.88

Evoqua Water Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Next Franchise Brands.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.9% of Evoqua Water Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Generation Next Franchise Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Evoqua Water Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Evoqua Water Technologies beats Generation Next Franchise Brands on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Generation Next Franchise Brands Company Profile

Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a franchisor, direct seller, and owner and operator of frozen yogurt equipment, robotic soft serve vending kiosks, healthy drink and snack vending machines, and micro markets. The company was formerly known as Fresh Healthy Vending International, Inc. and changed its name to Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc. in March 2016. Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Diego, California.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater. It serves customers in the hydrocarbon refineries, chemical processing, power, food and beverage, life sciences, health services, and microelectronics industries. The Municipal segment offers engineered solutions and equipment, including ultrafiltration systems, advanced biological treatment, clarifiers, aerators, and odor and corrosion control services; equipment for new municipal plant builds and retrofit; and rehabilitation and aftermarket parts and services for installed bases. Its customers comprise waste water and drinking water collection and distribution systems, and utility operators. The Products segment provides filtration and disinfection, electrodeionization and electrochlorination, and separation technologies, as well as anodes. It serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and end users in hotels, resorts, colleges, universities, waterparks, aquariums, and zoos, as well as the municipal, industrial, and commercial industries. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Australia, China, and Singapore. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

