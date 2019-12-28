Critical Survey: Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) versus Protalex (NASDAQ:PRTX)

Protalex (OTCMKTS:PRTX) and Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Protalex alerts:

0.2% of Protalex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Exelixis shares are held by institutional investors. 80.0% of Protalex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Exelixis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Protalex has a beta of -1.01, meaning that its share price is 201% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exelixis has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Protalex and Exelixis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalex N/A N/A N/A Exelixis 64.05% 25.55% 23.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Protalex and Exelixis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalex 0 0 0 0 N/A Exelixis 0 3 6 0 2.67

Exelixis has a consensus price target of $26.11, indicating a potential upside of 44.02%. Given Exelixis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Exelixis is more favorable than Protalex.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Protalex and Exelixis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalex N/A N/A -$5.03 million N/A N/A Exelixis $853.83 million 6.45 $690.07 million $1.43 12.68

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than Protalex.

Summary

Exelixis beats Protalex on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protalex

Protalex, Inc. focuses on the development of biopharmaceutical drugs for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company targets a range of autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), psoriasis, myasthenia gravis, chronic idiopathic demyelinating polyneuropathy, and pemphigus. Its lead product candidate is PRTX-100, an immunomodulatory therapy, a highly-purified form of staphylococcal protein A, which is in Phase I/II open-label, dose-escalating study for the treatment of patients with persistent/chronic ITP; and Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of RA on methotrexate or leflunomide. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc., an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, RET, and VEGF receptors. The company also offers COTELLIC, an inhibitor of MEK as a combination regimen to treat advanced melanoma; and MINNEBRO, an oral non-steroidal selective blocker of the mineralocorticoid receptor for the treatment of hypertension in Japan. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck, Invenra, Inc., StemSynergy Therapeutics, Inc., and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Protalex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.