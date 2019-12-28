Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CL King

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CL King in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $43.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. CL King’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CROX. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on Crocs to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

CROX stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98. Crocs has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $41.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average is $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $312.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.06 million. Crocs had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $243,142,183.90. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Crocs by 4.2% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 120,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Crocs by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Crocs by 114.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 681,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,464,000 after purchasing an additional 364,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the second quarter worth $265,000.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

