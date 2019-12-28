CrowdWiz (WIZ) Achieves Market Cap of $27,573.00

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded up 933.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. CrowdWiz has a total market capitalization of $27,573.00 and $7.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One CrowdWiz token can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007209 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008492 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000106 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About CrowdWiz

WIZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,445,851 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io. The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CrowdWiz Token Trading

CrowdWiz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

