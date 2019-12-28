CrowdWiz (WIZ) Trading Up 7.6% This Week

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. CrowdWiz has a total market capitalization of $28,343.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One CrowdWiz token can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007164 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008504 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000106 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

CrowdWiz Profile

CrowdWiz uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,445,851 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CrowdWiz Token Trading

CrowdWiz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

