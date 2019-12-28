Crown (CRW) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last week, Crown has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Crown has a total market capitalization of $845,946.00 and $206.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can now be purchased for $0.0356 or 0.00000486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,343.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.24 or 0.02842676 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00524563 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005762 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00020457 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000442 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 23,752,809 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crown is crown.tech.

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C-CEX, CryptoBridge, Braziliex, CoinExchange, YoBit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

