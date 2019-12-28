Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.33.

CCK has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crown from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Crown from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $744,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,292 shares in the company, valued at $11,332,047.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $90,816.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,280. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the second quarter worth $288,769,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 25.3% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,097,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,020 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 2,231.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,523,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,718 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its stake in Crown by 207.6% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 510,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,707,000 after purchasing an additional 344,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Crown by 13.2% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,293,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,131,000 after purchasing an additional 267,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCK traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.20. 502,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,236. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $78.29.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 4.10%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

