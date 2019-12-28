CryCash Price Up 25.8% Over Last Week (CRC)

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 28th. One CryCash token can currently be purchased for $0.0651 or 0.00000890 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and Livecoin. CryCash has a market capitalization of $309,982.00 and approximately $93,176.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryCash has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000122 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryCash Token Profile

CRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,763,936 tokens. The official message board for CryCash is medium.com/@crycash. The official website for CryCash is crycash.io. CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryCash

CryCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

