Cryptaur One Day Trading Volume Reaches $521.00 (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Cryptaur has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $521.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038129 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $432.77 or 0.05884393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029710 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035821 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001898 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

CPT is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,968,727,157 tokens. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur.

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.