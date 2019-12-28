Crypto.com Coin Price Tops $0.0342 (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. Crypto.com Coin has a market cap of $431.64 million and approximately $26.94 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto.com Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0342 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Korea, HitBTC, Huobi Global and Indodax. Over the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038227 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.38 or 0.05922853 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029797 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035801 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001902 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Token Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a token. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,631,050,228 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Crypto.com Coin Token Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Huobi Global, BiteBTC, GOPAX, DDEX, Indodax, CPDAX, BigONE, Fatbtc, Bittrex, CoinTiger, Dcoin, OceanEx, Upbit, Bithumb Global, Huobi Korea, Bithumb, KuCoin, Bibox, OKEx, ABCC, HitBTC and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

