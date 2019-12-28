CRYPTO20 Market Capitalization Achieves $14.64 Million (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. CRYPTO20 has a total market cap of $14.64 million and approximately $4,505.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00004927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $51.55, $33.94 and $24.68. During the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038129 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $432.77 or 0.05884393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029710 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035821 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001898 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00001240 BTC.

CRYPTO20 is a coin. It was first traded on October 16th, 2017. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,378,807 coins. The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here. CRYPTO20’s official website is crypto20.com. The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com.

CRYPTO20 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $33.94, $24.43, $10.39, $50.98, $7.50, $24.68, $51.55, $5.60, $32.15, $20.33 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRYPTO20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CRYPTO20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

