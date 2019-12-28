CryptoAds Marketplace Trading Up 101.1% Over Last 7 Days (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 102.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including VinDAX and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 101.1% higher against the dollar. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market capitalization of $11,030.00 and $4,622.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00187161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.23 or 0.01299102 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025740 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00120063 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

