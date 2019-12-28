Cryptocean Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $124,620.00 (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Cryptocean has a market cap of $1.20 million and $124,620.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit, Exrates and P2PB2B. During the last week, Cryptocean has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.58 or 0.05919723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029673 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035761 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001892 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

Cryptocean is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and Coinsbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

