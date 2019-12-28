Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Tops One Day Volume of $80,021.00

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00007161 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin. Over the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market cap of $32.69 million and approximately $80,021.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038099 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $433.24 or 0.05921620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029829 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035793 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001897 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001216 BTC.

About Cryptoindex.com 100

CIX100 is a token. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

