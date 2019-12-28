Cryptopay (CPAY) Market Cap Reaches $1.32 Million

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.52 or 0.05875033 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029823 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035789 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001896 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001208 BTC.

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a token. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,358,207 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me.

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.