CryptoPing (PING) Price Reaches $0.0591 on Exchanges

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 58% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One CryptoPing token can now be bought for approximately $0.0591 or 0.00000806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC, YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $531,436.00 and $279.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 29.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00183899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.01261212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00118943 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing launched on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech.

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

