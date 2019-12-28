CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Hits Market Capitalization of $27.59 Million

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $47.36 or 0.00643547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and CryptoBridge. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market cap of $27.59 million and approximately $107,567.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007535 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000298 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00001195 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000616 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Profile

CVCC is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com.

Buying and Selling CryptoVerificationCoin

CryptoVerificationCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoVerificationCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

