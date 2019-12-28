CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.88.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CSX from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CSX from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on CSX from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on CSX from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Get CSX alerts:

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 3,453,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $234,553,941.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,263 shares in the company, valued at $561,140.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $2,852,529.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 1,402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,509,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $735,786,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877,188 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 28,294.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,091,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CSX by 277.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,036,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,500 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 20.5% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,895,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $893,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 405.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,841,000 after buying an additional 1,700,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $72.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.18. The company has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. CSX has a twelve month low of $60.02 and a twelve month high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CSX’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.