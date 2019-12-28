Curecoin (CURE) Trading Down 12.7% This Week

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Curecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. Curecoin has a market capitalization of $775,509.00 and approximately $2,966.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Curecoin has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Curecoin Profile

Curecoin (CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,356,970 coins. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Curecoin Coin Trading

Curecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

