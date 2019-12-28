CustomContractNetwork (CCN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded down 33% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar. One CustomContractNetwork token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and STEX. CustomContractNetwork has a total market cap of $4,170.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00588113 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011099 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009930 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 567.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000227 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Token Profile

CustomContractNetwork is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 tokens. CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network. The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject. CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken.

CustomContractNetwork Token Trading

CustomContractNetwork can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

