Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) Short Interest Up 15.5% in December

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the November 28th total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 152,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 58.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 136.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBI traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.65. The stock had a trading volume of 93,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,794. The stock has a market cap of $750.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $25.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

