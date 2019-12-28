CyberMiles Price Reaches $0.0113 on Exchanges (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One CyberMiles token can currently be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy, Zebpay, DragonEX and Huobi. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $9.03 million and $1.79 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00589725 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00060923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011241 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00027282 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000909 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00084707 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010225 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles.

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DragonEX, Zebpay, Binance, IDCM, Cobinhood, LBank, Koinex, Huobi, CoinBene, Bithumb, IDEX, OKEx, BCEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

