CyberVein Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.12 Million (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. CyberVein has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $113.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CyberVein has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One CyberVein token can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z, IDEX and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CyberVein alerts:

U Network (UUU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About CyberVein

CyberVein (CRYPTO:CVT) is a token. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org.

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bilaxy, OKEx, IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.