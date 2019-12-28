Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $563.24 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) will announce sales of $563.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cypress Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $556.40 million and the highest is $570.41 million. Cypress Semiconductor reported sales of $604.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cypress Semiconductor.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $574.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.66 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.85 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

NASDAQ:CY opened at $23.43 on Friday. Cypress Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 40,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 50,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,165,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,087,426.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,003 shares of company stock worth $4,927,780. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,925,000 after purchasing an additional 214,313 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 231,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 27,650 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,476,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,306,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,049,000 after acquiring an additional 201,640 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Cypress Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

