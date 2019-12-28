Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.21.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Cowen lowered Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.85 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average of $23.02. Cypress Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $574.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $586,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,851 shares in the company, valued at $8,555,755.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $1,163,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,436,947.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,003 shares of company stock worth $4,927,780 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CY. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 0.7% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 67,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 105,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

