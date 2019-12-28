Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 223,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $2,102,394.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $223,260 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in Cytokinetics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cytokinetics by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cytokinetics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cytokinetics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cytokinetics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CYTK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.29. 482,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,507. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $14.94.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 378.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

